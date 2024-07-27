ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ICON Public updated its FY24 guidance to $15.00-$15.20 EPS.

ICON Public Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $323.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICLR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.56.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.