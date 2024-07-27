ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.000-15.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

ICON Public Stock Up 3.3 %

ICLR opened at $323.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $221.20 and a 1-year high of $347.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICLR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $352.56.

Read Our Latest Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.