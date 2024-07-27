ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.000-15.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.
ICON Public Stock Up 3.3 %
ICLR opened at $323.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $221.20 and a 1-year high of $347.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.60.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
