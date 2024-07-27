IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Announces Dividend of GBX 32.64

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.64 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IG Group Stock Up 3.7 %

IGG opened at GBX 934.50 ($12.09) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 822.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 762.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 934.50 ($12.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 950 ($12.29) to GBX 1,000 ($12.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 940.50 ($12.16).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Further Reading

