IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Up 12.2%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.00. 273,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 783,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 19.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IMAX by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.