Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 1,250.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.