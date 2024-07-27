Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $152.55, but opened at $163.48. Impinj shares last traded at $157.60, with a volume of 33,625 shares.

The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,929,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $732,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,929,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total value of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

