Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Inari Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,545,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $275,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,085.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,545,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,293 shares of company stock worth $13,113,558 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -134.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.