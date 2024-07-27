Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.70

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 19837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Incyte Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

