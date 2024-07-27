Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,097,000 after buying an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 99,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.