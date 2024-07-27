Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 139,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $338.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.44%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

