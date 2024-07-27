Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Shares of INE opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.95. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

