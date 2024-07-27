Insider Buying: Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) EVP Acquires 1,654 Shares of Stock

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scholastic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCHL opened at $31.58 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $891.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Scholastic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

