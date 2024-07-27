Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells 1,005 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,513.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MCB opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $614.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at $361,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.