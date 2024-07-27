Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DGX opened at $145.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

