Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $265.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.17. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $266.30.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

