Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $265.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.17. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $266.30.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.