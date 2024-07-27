Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$250.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$243.00 to C$250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$249.73.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Performance

TSE:IFC opened at C$244.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.22. The stock has a market cap of C$43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$230.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$223.64.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.