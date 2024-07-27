InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in InterDigital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,309,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $18,987,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,380.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

