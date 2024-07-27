International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $205.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

IBM stock opened at $191.75 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average is $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

