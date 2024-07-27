International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $210.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

