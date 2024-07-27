International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.
International Paper Stock Performance
IP opened at $46.93 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
