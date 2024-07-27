International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $46.93 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.