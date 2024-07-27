Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IPG opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.