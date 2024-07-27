Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

