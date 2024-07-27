Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Intuitive Machines Stock Up 1.6 %
Intuitive Machines stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
