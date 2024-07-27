Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 155,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco India ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $849,000.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

