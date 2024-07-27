Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.