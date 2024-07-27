Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,167,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,135% from the previous session’s volume of 175,577 shares.The stock last traded at $46.71 and had previously closed at $46.60.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 568,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 142,419 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,022,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,413,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

