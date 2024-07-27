Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.20

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.20 and traded as high as $210.84. Investors Title shares last traded at $206.29, with a volume of 48,310 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $387.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Investors Title by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

