Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 4.9%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 1,952,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,137,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

