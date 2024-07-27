Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

