iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 158,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,295,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2704 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

