iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.41.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
