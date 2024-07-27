iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

