iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 681.4% in July

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 681.4% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.