iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.68

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 46992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 395,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.