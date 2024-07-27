ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $102,709,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,434,000 after acquiring an additional 80,652 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $144.03.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

