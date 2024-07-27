Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.32

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $1.25. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 927,290 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

