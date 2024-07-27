Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

ACR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.04. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 90.61, a quick ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $461,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $797,147. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

