Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of UEC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

