Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Western New England Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.46 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.