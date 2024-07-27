Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

PSEC opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Profile



Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

