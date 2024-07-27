Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

PML opened at $8.47 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.