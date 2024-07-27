Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $180,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

