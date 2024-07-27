Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $105,000 in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,055.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,811 shares of company stock worth $617,522 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Daktronics Price Performance

Daktronics stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $706.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

