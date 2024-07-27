Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 233,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 136,418 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.16%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -347.82%.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.