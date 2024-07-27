Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 994.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,822 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $13.44 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.