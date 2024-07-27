Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,650 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.40 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

