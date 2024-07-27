Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Mayville Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.10 million, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.94. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.