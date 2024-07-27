Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 34,140 enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of enVVeno Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in enVVeno Medical by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,241,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NVNO opened at $5.75 on Friday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

enVVeno Medical Profile

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.