Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,403,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,567 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,451,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 551,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 410,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.31 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

