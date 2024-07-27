Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,538 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,313,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522,186 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,184 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 416,791 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

