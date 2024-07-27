Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 73,530 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,530 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $2.19 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $927.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The business had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Benchmark reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

